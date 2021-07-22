Mark Jeffrey Delong Sells 1,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Jeffrey Delong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $259,840.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.52. 636,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 113,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 968.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 226,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $605,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.