MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $427.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $427.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.11.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $455.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.61.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 123,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after buying an additional 54,504 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

