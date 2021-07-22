Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Decreased by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,840 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 107.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.55. 94,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,203. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.32 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.35.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

