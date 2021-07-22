Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 727.50 ($9.50). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 725 ($9.47), with a volume of 132,077 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSLH. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Marshalls alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 712.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.17.

In other news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70). Insiders have bought a total of 1,468 shares of company stock worth $1,019,643 in the last three months.

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.