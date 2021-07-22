Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MLM opened at $352.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $201.04 and a 1 year high of $383.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.90. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.15.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

