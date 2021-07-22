Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRE. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.00.

Shares of MRE traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$12.44. 182,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,849. The stock has a market cap of C$998.99 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.14. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$8.98 and a one year high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International will post 2.5499998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

