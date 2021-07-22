Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 31,106 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 5.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,957,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 617,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.