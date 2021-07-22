Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 4,700 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 5.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $634.43. 41,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.54. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.