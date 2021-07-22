Masco (MAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Masco has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.