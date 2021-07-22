Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.21% of Masonite International worth $34,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Masonite International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Masonite International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

DOOR opened at $111.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

