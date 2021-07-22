MASQ Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $210,347.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00105412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00143749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,637.25 or 1.00145469 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,121,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

