Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MATX opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.97. Matson has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Matson will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,085.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,657. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

