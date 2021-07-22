Matthews International (MATW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Matthews International to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

