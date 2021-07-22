Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.36 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.