Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 1,734 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 440,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Autoliv by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.