MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $528,505.81 and $21,232.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,190.26 or 0.99988860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00034583 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.34 or 0.01184509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00356162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00443784 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005826 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00050054 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

