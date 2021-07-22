Maxcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $312,098.55 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $312,098.55 and approximately $139.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,785.93 or 1.00070321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00033809 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.28 or 0.01184615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00354251 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.00443974 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005995 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00049849 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

