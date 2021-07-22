Maxcoin (MAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $131.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maxcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a market cap of $318,374.93 and approximately $131.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,412.95 or 1.00085419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035478 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.68 or 0.01308241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00364750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.08 or 0.00438713 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005889 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00052838 BTC.

About Maxcoin

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

