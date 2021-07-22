MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.25. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 13,301 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04. The stock has a market cap of C$471.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.41.
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total value of C$1,374,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,630,206. Insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,491 over the last three months.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.
