MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.25. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.18, with a volume of 13,301 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.04. The stock has a market cap of C$471.88 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.41.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other MCAN Mortgage news, Director Ian Sutherland sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.27, for a total value of C$1,374,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,630,206. Insiders have sold 123,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,491 over the last three months.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

