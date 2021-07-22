McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading 17.3% Higher

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) shares traded up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 17,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 16,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63.

McCoy Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global, Inc engages in the provision of equipment and technologies designed to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the oil and gas industry. The firm offers sensors for harsh environments, control and monitoring systems, equipment rental services, and calibration and training services.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.