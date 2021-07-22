McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Announces $1.29 Quarterly Dividend

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.29 per share by the fast-food giant on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,517,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,107. The firm has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $239.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.39.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

