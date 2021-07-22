McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $239.68

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $239.68 and last traded at $239.47, with a volume of 136420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.39.

The company has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

