mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) PT Raised to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$10.32 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TSE MDF traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.77. The stock has a market cap of C$286.88 million and a P/E ratio of -26.20. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$5.85 and a 52 week high of C$16.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

