Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.16. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 399,628 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the first quarter worth $108,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 52,414 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.