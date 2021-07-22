Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 441.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,033 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 37.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 341,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,626 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $127.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. raised their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.