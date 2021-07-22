MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 48.1% lower against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $770,172.15 and $5,435.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00140225 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,236.57 or 0.99977315 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003117 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

