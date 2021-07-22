Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $294,359.55 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00372338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,582,515 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

