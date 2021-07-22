MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.34. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 350 shares.

Specifically, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $57,108.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,245 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,469.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $62,461.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,552 shares of company stock valued at $490,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 167,301 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.