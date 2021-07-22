Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires 10,038 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 127.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $171,299,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $383.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 153.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

