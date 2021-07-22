Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires 48,285 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 32,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,708. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

