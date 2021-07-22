Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires 81,319 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 330.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,319 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.24% of PROS worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $35,731,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,519,000 after purchasing an additional 473,337 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in PROS by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,174,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,418,000 after purchasing an additional 397,223 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at $15,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 242,194 shares during the period.

Get PROS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In other news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,492. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRO stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $43.40. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,968. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.69.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.