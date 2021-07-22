Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 141,500 Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COLIU traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 106,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

