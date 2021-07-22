Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys 16,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock worth $814,534,268 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $349.23. 513,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,889,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.