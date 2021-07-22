Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys 19,303 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 256.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,540. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.83.

AZPN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

