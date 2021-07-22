Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys 2,100 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $509.19. The stock had a trading volume of 168,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.07. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $225.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

