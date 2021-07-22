Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys 33,300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 853.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 57.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 76.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 184,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 79,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.73.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $7.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $398.92. 18,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of -85.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 44,546 shares of company stock valued at $16,169,555 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

