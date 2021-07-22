Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys New Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000.

NAACU traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. 37,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,546. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

