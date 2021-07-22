Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Buys New Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $514,674,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $269,515,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after buying an additional 827,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $310,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $6.17 on Thursday, hitting $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 143,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,618. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -76.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.79.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

