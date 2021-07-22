Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,826 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,157 shares during the period. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,801,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

CZR traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.06. The stock had a trading volume of 67,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,246. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

