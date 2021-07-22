Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,675 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,470. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

