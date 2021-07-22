Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 150,798 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. 875,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,424,990. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

