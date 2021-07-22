Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Intuit stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $518.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,945. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.35 and a 1 year high of $514.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.