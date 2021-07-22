Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $2.47 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 53.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,060 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after buying an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $32,794,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $781,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.46. 160,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

