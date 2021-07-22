Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $3.88 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.16 and a beta of 1.29. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

