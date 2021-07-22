Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $7.19 Million Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 219.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned 0.13% of Alteryx worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in Alteryx by 57.6% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of AYX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.74. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,714 shares of company stock worth $1,302,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.