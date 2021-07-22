Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $8.49 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 283.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $3.53 on Thursday, reaching $327.40. 6,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $329.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

