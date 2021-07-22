Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $8.70 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $9.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.09. 140,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,202. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $269.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,600,095 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

