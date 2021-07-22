Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $4.98 Million in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Levere in the first quarter worth $3,983,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levere during the first quarter valued at $5,976,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRAU traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,167. Levere Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

