Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $8.81 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.21.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $587.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of -292.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $543.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.64 and a 52 week high of $616.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,119 shares of company stock worth $25,279,844. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

