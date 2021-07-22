Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Invests $8.84 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 256,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,519. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.